Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Roku Channel released the teaser for The Spiderwick Chronicles on Wednesday. The show premieres April 19. Based on the books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, Spiderwick was developed for Disney+. When the streaming service decided not to air it, it moved to Roku. Advertisement

The trailer shows siblings Jared (Lyon Daniels), Simon (Noah Cottrell) and Mallory (Mychala Lee) move in to the Spiderwick estate where they discover magical creatures. Joy Bryant plays their mother and Christian Slater a villainous ogre.

The books were adapted as a film in 2008. The film starred Freddie Highmore in dual roles as Jared and Simon, and Sarah Bolger as Mallory. Nick Nolte played the ogre and Mary-Louise Parker the mother in the film.

The Spiderwick Chronicles has eight episodes