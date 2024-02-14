Liz Woods (L) and Ed Brown return in "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Season 8. Photo courtesy of TLC

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- TLC is teasing 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. The network unveiled the Season 8 couples and a trailer for the season Wednesday on Valentine's Day.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is a spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé, a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. Happily Ever After? gives an update on couples previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé.

Season 8 will feature:

Kobe Blaise (36, Cameroon) and Emily Bieberly (31, Kansas)

Alexei Brovarnik (35, Israel) and Loren Brovarnik (35, Florida)

Mahmoud Sherbiny (31, Egypt) and Nicole Sherbiny, (40, California)

Thais Ramone (26, Brazil) and Patrick Mendes (33, Nevada)

Jasmine Pineda (36, Panama) and Gino Palazzolo (54, Michigan)

Liz Woods (31, Arkansas) and Ed Brown (58, Arkansas)

Michael Ilesanmi (35, Nigeria) and Angela Deem (57, Georgia)

TLC will announce two more couples soon.

The Season 8 trailer teases drama between Mahmoud and Nicole, Liz and Ed, and Jasmine and Gino.

Meanwhile, Alexei and Loren stay busy with their three children, while Michael struggles to get his visa.



90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres March 17 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.