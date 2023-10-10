Trending
Oct. 10, 2023

'The Spiderwick Chronicles' series coming to Roku in 2024

By Annie Martin
Joy Bryant will play Helen Grace in "The Spiderwick Chronicles." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Joy Bryant will play Helen Grace in "The Spiderwick Chronicles." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Spiderwick Chronicles series is coming to Roku.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the fantasy adventure series.

The show, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, was originally in the works at Disney+, which dropped the series in August.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is based on the Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black children's book series. The eight-episode TV adaptation will premiere on The Roku Channel in early 2024.

Joy Bryant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer and Christian Slater star.

The Spiderwick Chronicles "follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family's ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather's Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them," according to an official synopsis.

Aron Eli Coleite executive produces and serves as showrunner alongside Kat Coiro, who also directed the first two episodes of the series.

"It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel," Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum said in a statement. "We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers."

Roku's other originals include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Great American Baking Show, Die Hart 2: Die Harter and Morimoto's Sushi Master.

