Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Severance is back in production. Executive producer Ben Stiller confirmed Monday that production has resumed on Season 2 of the Apple TV+ thriller series. Advertisement

Apple TV+ shared a photo of series star Adam Scott running through a hallway on set.

Stiller re-posted the image, writing, "Back to work. #SEVERANCE."

Production on Season 2 was halted in May 2023 due to the Writers Guild of America strike and was further delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Both strikes have since ended.

Severance is created by Dan Erickson. The show follows Mark S. (Scott), an employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries, a corporation whose workers undergo a "severance" procedure that surgically separates their memories of their work and personal lives.

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also star.

Severance Season 1 premiered in February 2022.