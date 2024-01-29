Trending
Jan. 29, 2024 / 12:32 PM

PaleyFest to feature 'The Morning Show,' 'Family Guy' 25th anniversary

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Aniston will attend PaleyFest in April. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jennifer Aniston will attend PaleyFest in April. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Paley Center for Media has announced the lineup for its 2024 PaleyFest LA.

The 41st annual festival will take place April 12-20 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PaleyFest brings together television stars from "the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows" and features screenings of special preview and premiere content with never-before-seen TV footage.

This year's selections include The Morning Show, Loki, Young Sheldon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a 25th anniversary celebration of Family Guy.

In addition, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hiddleston, Iain Armitage, Albert Kim, Seth Meyers, Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Stephen Colbert and other stars will take part in the festival.

"We are thrilled to present this star-studded lineup from award-winning shows to a much-anticipated debut, as well as special anniversaries and farewells to some fan-favorites," Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a press release. "We look forward to welcoming television fans back to the Dolby Theatre this April, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA."

"We're thrilled and honored to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender to PaleyFest this year, and we look forward to discussing bending, the Four Nations, and, of course, cabbages with all of you," Avatar: The Last Airbender writer, showrunner and executive producer Albert Kim added.

PaleyFest LA will kick off April 12 with The Morning Show screening and conversation with Aniston, Witherspoon and additional participants.

