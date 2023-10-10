Trending
Oct. 10, 2023 / 2:45 PM

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves': David Oyelowo takes on outlaws in new trailer

By Annie Martin
David Oyelowo will play Bass Reeves in the new series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | David Oyelowo will play Bass Reeves in the new series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Western drama Tuesday featuring David Oyelowo.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is created by Chad Feehan and executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The series is the first in a new anthology about legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West.

Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family," an official description reads.

The cast also features Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman and Demi Singleton.

Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for the show in September.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will premiere Nov. 5.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Special Ops: Lioness and the Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883.

