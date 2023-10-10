1 of 5 | Anitta will play a self-defense teacher in "Elite" Season 7. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for Elite Season 7. The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Tuesday featuring new cast member Anitta, a Grammy-nominated Brazilian singer. Advertisement

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series following the students of the fictional Las Encinas high school.

The teaser introduces Anitta as the new self-defense teacher at Las Encinas. The character is seen training with Sara (Carmen Arrufat).

Netflix shared a teaser Monday that shows Anitta's character singing in the shower.

In Season 7, Omar (Omar Ayuso) is back, Iván (André Lamoglia) has a broken heart, and Isadora (Valentina Zenere) deals with her dangerous family, according to an official description.

Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou, Manu Ríos and Nadia Al Saidi also star.

Elite Season 7 premieres Oct. 20 on Netflix.

Anitta's casting was announced in March. The singer released the album Versions of Me in April 2022 and a new single, "Back for More" with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, in September.