Sept. 13 (UPI) -- ABC has announced the full cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 32.
The celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were unveiled Wednesday on Good Morning America.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Alyson Hannigan, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, singer Jason Mraz, and former professional football player Adrian Peterson will appear in the new season.
Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, The Bachelorette Season 20 star Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix were previously announced as contestants.
The full cast is as follows:
Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson
Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy
Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber
Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold
Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev
Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov
Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach
Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart
Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong
Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko
Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten
Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater
Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki
Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as hosts, with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to serve as judges.
Season 32 will premiere Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.