1 of 6 | Alyson Hannigan will compete in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- ABC has announced the full cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 32. The celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were unveiled Wednesday on Good Morning America. Advertisement

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Alyson Hannigan, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, singer Jason Mraz, and former professional football player Adrian Peterson will appear in the new season.

Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, The Bachelorette Season 20 star Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix were previously announced as contestants.

The full cast is as follows:

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

Advertisement

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

It's official! These 14 stars will be competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars. Make moves to watch the LIVE season premiere, Tuesday, Sept 26 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus! Stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/TgsdfwGNQo— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 13, 2023

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as hosts, with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to serve as judges.

Season 32 will premiere Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.