July 7, 2023 / 10:12 AM

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix joins 'Dancing with the Stars'

By Annie Martin
Ariana Madix will appear as a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 following "Vanderpump Rules" drama. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Madix will appear as a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 following "Vanderpump Rules" drama. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Madix and DWTS judge Derek Hough announced Friday that Madix will appear as a contestant in Season 32.

"Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor," Hough said on Good Morning America.

The full Season 32 cast will be announced Sept. 13 on GMA.

Madix joining the show comes in the wake of "Scandoval," a highly-publicized affair between her ex-partner Tom Sandoval and their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss that played out in Season 10.

Madix rejected Leviss' apology during the Season 10 reunion, which aired on Bravo in June.

Madix started filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 alongside her co-stars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber and Lisa Vanderpump last week.

Entertainment Tonight said June 30 that Sandoval is filming the Fox reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and has not started filming Season 11.

Sources said Leviss has yet to finalize her contract to appear in the new season.

