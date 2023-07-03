1/5

Ariana Madix will return to star in "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 following "Scandoval." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix and the Vanderpump Rules cast have started filming Season 11. Bravo shared first-look photos from set Sunday featuring Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and other cast members. Advertisement

The pictures show Madix, Shay, Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney and Ally Lewber out for cocktails together.

Maddix was spotted arriving on set while wearing a denim mini dress Friday in Los Angeles.

Production on Season 11 comes in the wake of "Scandoval," a highly-publicized affair between Maddix's ex-partner Tom Sandoval and their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss that played out in Season 10.

Maddix rejected Leviss' apology during the Season 10 reunion, which aired on Bravo in June.

TMZ reported Friday that Leviss is negotiating with Bravo to return for Season 11.

Entertainment Tonight said Bravo is "looking to bring in some new cast members" for the new season.

Sandoval is expected to return.