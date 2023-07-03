Advertisement
July 3, 2023 / 9:51 AM

'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December

By Annie Martin

July 3 (UPI) -- Amazon is developing a sequel to Your Christmas or Mine?

Prime Video U.K. announced the sequel and shared first-look photos Monday.

"We've got an early Christmas present that absolutely sleighs! Your Christmas Or mine 2, starring Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk, is coming to town this winter!" the post reads.

Deadline said the new film will premiere on Prime Video in December.

The original Your Christmas or Mine? is a holiday romantic comedy that was released in December. The movie follows James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk), a young couple who accidentally end up spending the holidays with the other's family.

Butterfield and Kirk will return to star in the sequel, along with Alex Jennings, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Angela Griffin and Natalie Gumede. Jane Krakowski will join the cast.

The new film will follow James (Butterfield) and Hayley (Kirk) as they travel with Hayley's family to meet James' father and his new girlfriend (Krakowski) at a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps.

"After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other's accommodations at different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor rating scale. Can Hayley and James' relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?" an official synopsis reads.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is written by Tom Parry and directed by Jim O'Hanlon, who wrote and directed the original film.

"I can't tell you how excited we are to be returning to the world of Your Christmas or Mine?" O'Hanlon said in a statement. "I always felt that James and Hayley's story was ripe for further development, and writer Tom Parry has crafted another fantastic, funny, festive feast for viewers, as our favorite star-crossed lovers head for the ski slopes of Tyrol."

Butterfield is also known for the Netflix series Sex Education.

