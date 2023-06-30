Trending
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer: Season 3 brings new challenges, romantic surprises

By Annie Martin
JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie Townsend on the Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie Townsend on the Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sherryl Woods book series. The show follows three best friends, Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley), living in the fictional town of Serenity, S.C.

Season 3 opens in the wake of Cal's (Justin Bruening) fight and sees Maddie (Swisher) struggle to support him.

Meanwhile, Helen (Headley) considers a marriage proposal from Ryan (Michael Shenfelt) while also wrestling with her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone).

Dana Sue (Elliott) searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community and also faces challenges in her relationship with Ronnie (Brandon Quinn).

In addition, the identity of the tire slasher shakes up the town of Serenity.

"Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Chris Klein and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres July 20 on Netflix.

