Entertainment News
July 6, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Ricky Martin, husband Jwan Yosef to divorce

By Annie Martin
Ricky Martin (R) and his husband, Jwan Yosef, announced their split after six years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ricky Martin (R) and his husband, Jwan Yosef, announced their split after six years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 6 (UPI) -- Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are headed for divorce.

The 51-year-old singer and actor and the 38-year-old artist announced their split Thursday after six years of marriage.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the pair said in a statement to People.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," they added.

Martin and Yosef confirmed the news on Instagram.

Martin and Yosef first connected in 2015 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the amFAR Inspiration Gala the next year. The pair quietly married in 2017 ahead of their wedding ceremony with family and friends.

The pair have two children together, daughter Lucia and son Renn. Martin also has twin sons, Matteo and Valentino.

Martin most recently released the EP Play in March 2022. As an actor, he will next star in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin (R) and Jwan Yosef attend the LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. Martin and Yosef have announced their divorce after six years of marriage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

