Entertainment News
July 5, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Meghan Trainor gives birth to second child with Daryl Sabara

By Annie Martin
Meghan Trainor welcomed a son, Barry Bruce, with her husband, Daryl Sabara, on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Meghan Trainor welcomed a son, Barry Bruce, with her husband, Daryl Sabara, on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor is a mom of two.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter welcomed her second child, son Barry Bruce, with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, on Saturday.

Trainor shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of their baby boy. In the caption, the singer said she gave birth via C-section.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Trainor wrote.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz... and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful C-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us," she added.

Television personality Paris Hilton and actresses Mandy Moore and Gina Rodriguez were among those to congratulate Trainor in the comments.

"Congratulations sis! So happy for you!" Hilton wrote.

"Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!" Moore added.

"He is perfect!!! Congrats sweet superhero mama!!!" Rodriguez said.

Trainor and Sabara also have a 2-year-old son, Riley. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their second child.

Trainor released her first book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and New Motherhood from Your Bestie, in April.

The singer's most recent album, Takin' It Back, was released in October.

