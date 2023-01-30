Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 30, 2023

Meghan Trainor expecting second child with Daryl Sabara

By Annie Martin
1/5
Meghan Trainor (R) is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Meghan Trainor (R) is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor is going to be a mom of two.

The 29-year-old singer is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

Trainor shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding up a sonogram.

"BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara," she captioned the post.

Actresses Mandy Moore and Jennifer Love Hewitt were among those to congratulate Trainor in the comments.

"Congrats friends!!!!" Moore wrote.

Trainor also confirmed her pregnancy on Monday's episode of Today.

"I'm having a baby!" she said.

Trainor and Sabara married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February 2021.

Trainor will release her first book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie, in April.

"When I was pregnant, I felt very alone," Trainor said of her first pregnancy on Today. "It was also COVID times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."

