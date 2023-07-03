Advertisement
July 3, 2023 / 11:01 AM

'Genshin Impact' teaser introduces Fontaine characters

By Annie Martin

July 3 (UPI) -- Genshin Impact is teasing the characters of the upcoming region of Fontaine.

The popular video game showed glimpses of Furina and other significant characters in the new animation "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast," released Sunday.

Genshin Impact, an open-world action role-playing game published by HoYoverse, will introduce Fontaine, the fifth region in the game, in the upcoming 4.0 version.

"Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" begins with a girl sinking deep beneath the water. When she opens her eyes, the scene is shown to be part of a trick performed by magician siblings Lyney and Lynette, voiced by Daman Mills and Anairis Quiñones.

"Enjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse, Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow, Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud..." the caption reads.

"The actors have taken the stage, the audience have taken their seats, So let us enjoy it all, right until the final curtain call."

Lyney and Lynette are later seen with the Fatui harbinger Arlecchino (Erin Yvette), aka "The Knave."

The characters Wriothesley (Joe Zieja) and Sigewinne (Sarah Williams) are shown sitting together at a table and enjoying drinks, while Neuvillette (Ray Chase) and Clorinde (Crystal Lee) are seen walking together in a stone hall.

In addition, Furina (Amber Lee Connors) is shown burning a photograph and asking, "When are we going to finally see a real twist for once?"

Other characters include Egeria (Courtney Steele) and Navia (Brenna Larsen).

HoYoverse also released drip marketing art for Lyney, Lynette and Freminet (Paul Castro Jr.), who are expected to be featured on the 4.0 banners.

Version 4.0 is expected to launch in August.

Version 3.8, featuring the characters Eula, Klee, Kokomi and Wanderer, will be released Tuesday.

