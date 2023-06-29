Game maker Niantic cancels NBA, Marvel games amid company restructuring

Chen San-yuan, a 69-year-old Feng Shui master, used 11 cell phones to catch Pokemon in a park in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Aug. 8, 2018. Chen was hooked on Pokemon Go in 2016 when his grandson taught him how to play the game. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- Niantic, the game maker best known for creating Google Earth, will cancel production of its NBA and Marvel games amid a massive restructuring that will see 230 employees lose their jobs. The news was shared in an email from Niantic's chief executive John Hanke to employees and was published by the company on Thursday. Hanke blamed the restructuring on allowing "expenses to grow faster than revenue" despite a surge in profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

"I have made the decision to narrow our focus for mobile game investments, concentrating on first-party games that most strongly embody our core values of location and local social communities," Hanke said.

"The mobile gaming market is very mature and only the best and most differentiated titles have a chance to succeed."

Hanke said the company also wants to increase its focus on creating games for mixed-reality devices and future augmented-reality glasses.

Niantic will close its studio in Los Angeles and will be "sunsetting" NBA All-World and stopping production on Marvel: World of Heroes.

"Post COVID, our revenue returned to pre-COVID levels and new projects in games and platform have not delivered revenues commensurate with those investments," Hanke said.

"This change will bring expenses and revenue back into line while preserving our core assets and long-term upside."

Niantic began in 2001 as a team made of "geospatially obsessed computer scientists" with the mission of creating a first-of-its-kind product that let users zoom into interactive 3D maps of the planet. That product, then named Keyhole, was acquired by Google in 2004 and is now Google Earth.

Workers on the team that would later become Niantic would work on some of Google's other products, including Google Maps, Street View and the design program SketchUp through the 2000s.

Ultimately, in 2010, Niantic Labs was created as a startup within Google to create games for mobile devices using the team's expertise on maps. Niantic was immediately considered at the forefront of mobile gaming with the release of the popular augmented-reality game Ingress in 2013, published for Android and Apple devices.

In 2015, the company was spun off from Google as a separate entity while receiving Series-A funding from The Pokémon Company Group, Google and Nintendo. At the same time, Niantic announced the release of what would become the company's greatest hit, Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go, launched in 2016, allowed fans of the incredibly popular Pokémon franchise to use their mobile to catch their own pocket monsters out in the wild using GPS technology. The game was downloaded more than 500 million times by the end of the year.

"The top priority is to keep Pokémon GO healthy and growing as a forever game. While we made some adjustments to the Pokémon GO team, our investment in the product and team continues to grow," Hanke said.

"We will also focus on making our recently launched games a success, in terms of user retention, revenue and profitability. I am confident about the prospects for Pikmin Bloom, Peridot and Monster Hunter Now, but we have a lot of work to do."

Hanke said the mobile gaming industry has now become "saturated" with challengers competing with Niantic during a period of "global macroeconomic slowdown."

Despite increased competition in the mobile gaming space, the market for augmented-reality games is developing more slowly than anticipated, Hanke said.

"We believe that we can build key content and platform services that will help realize the promise of this technological shift," Hanke said.

"The rise of MR (video pass-through devices such as the Meta Quest Pro and Apple Vision Pro) validates the long-term importance of AR, but this class of device is only an intermediate stepping stone to true outdoor AR devices."