June 27, 2023 / 12:32 PM

'Five Nights at Freddy's' trailer: Josh Hutcherson discovers Freddy's dark history

By Annie Martin
Josh Hutcherson stars in the new horror film "Five Nights at Freddy's." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 27 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new movie Five Nights at Freddy's.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror film Tuesday featuring Josh Hutcherson.

Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the video game franchise of the same name.

The film adaptation follows Mike (Hutcherson), a troubled security guard, as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned family fun center and restaurant.

"While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Mike arrive at Freddy's and discover the venue's dark history. The character must try to save his younger sister (Piper Rubio) from Freddy and the other creepy animatronics at the restaurant.

Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard also star.

Five Nights at Freddy's is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback, and directed by Tammi. Cawthon and Jason Blum serve as producers.

Universal previously released a teaser trailer for the film in May.

Five Nights at Freddy's opens in theaters Oct. 27. The movie will begin streaming on Peacock the same day.

