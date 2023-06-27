Trending
June 27, 2023 / 11:19 AM

iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform

By Annie Martin
1/5
Usher will perform at the iHeartRadio Living Black! event in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 27 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Living Black! event.

This year's event will take place Aug. 2 at Market Street in Inglewood, Calif., and stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages. It will also broadcast on the iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app at 7 p.m. local time.

iHeartRadio Living Black! recognizes the culture, history and innovation of Black culture. The event also continues iHeartRadio's celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa will perform, with LL Cool J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chloe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG and other stars to make appearances.

Jess Hilarious will host the event.

"We're thrilled to celebrate iHeartRadio Living Black! in its third year, bringing together fans and superstar artists to honor Black culture and continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop," iHeartMedia president of hip hop and R&B programming Doc Wynter said. "Living Black! is a true testament to the power and lasting influence of Black artists and the community they reflect. We're excited to once again partner with some of the very best talent and celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture."

"iHeartRadio Living Black! is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Black culture, highlight Black excellence and showcase its influence," iHeartMedia EVP of programming hip hop and R&B strategy Thea Mitchem added. "Now in our third year, Living Black! gathers its best lineup yet and we're thrilled to bring them and our audience a truly unforgettable experience."

