June 26, 2023 / 9:00 AM

Elton John thanks fans after farewell show at Glastonbury

By Annie Martin
Elton John sent love to fans after performing what could be his final U.K. concert at Glastonbury Festival. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
| License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Elton John is sending love to fans following his farewell show at Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old singer thanked fans Monday after performing what could be his final U.K. concert Sunday at Glastonbury Festival.

"Thank you, Glastonbury! The energy last night was like nothing else, and I couldn't be more grateful to the crowd and the people watching at home for all your love and support. You will be in my heart and soul forever," John wrote on Instagram.

"UK, what a farewell. I love you," he added.

John kicked off his set at the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm with "Pinball Wizard." He performed "Cold Heart," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Tiny Dancer," "I'm Still Standing" and other hits before concluding the show with "Rocket Man."

The singer was joined by special guests Jacob Lusk, Stephen Sanchez, Rina Sawayama and Brandon Flowers.

Over 7 million viewers tuned in to the BBC to watch John's three-hour performance.

John is wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which originally launched in 2018. The singer will next perform a pair of shows Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.

Elton John turns 76: a look back

Sir Elton John (L) and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin team up for an in-store signing to celebrate the release of Elton's new album, "Made In England," in Los Angeles on March 21, 1995. The year before, John composed music for Disney's animated classic, "The Lion King." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

