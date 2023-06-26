1/2

Drew Sidora (R) answered questions about her divorce from Ralph Pittman on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Drew Sidora is opening up about the "breaking point" in her marriage to her ex-husband, Ralph Pittman. The 38-year-old television personality answered questions about her divorce from Pittman, 40, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Pittman filed for divorce from Sidora in February after nearly nine years of marriage. The pair have two children together, son Machai, 8, and daughter Aniya, 5. Sidora also has a son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

On WWHL, Sidora said she was planning to file for divorce when Pittman filed first.

"I got to a point where enough was enough, and once he caught wind that I was planning to file -- then it became a [race]," she said. "I don't know if that was deflection or trying to change the narrative."

Sidora was then asked to share what ultimately led to her split from Pittman.

"I think it was a culmination of just the years of enduring and enduring," the star said. "My parents have been married for 60 years, so I only saw two people who loved each other and constantly fought for their marriage -- that's how I was raised."

"I think at a point when it's public humiliation and dealing with things that are now coming out in front of the camera? It was a breaking point," she added.

Sidora and Pittman's relationship issues have played out on Real Housewives of Atlanta, including in Season 14 when Sidora caught Pittman sending inappropriate text messages to an assistant.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is in its 15th season on Bravo. The series also stars Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.