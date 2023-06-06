1/5

Kathy Hilton confirmed her exit from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after two seasons as a friend of the housewives. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Kathy Hilton won't return for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. The 64-year-old socialite and television personality confirmed her exit Monday to E! News after appearing for two seasons as a friend of the housewives. Advertisement

"No, I'm doing Paris in Love," Hilton explained, referencing her daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock reality series. "But I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama."

People confirmed that Hilton did not film for Season 13.

Cast member Sutton Stracke told Page Six that Hilton was missed during filming.

"Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes," Stracke said. "But is there a void on the show because Kathy's not there? No. There's still comical moments."

"It's still a great show ... but I missed Kathy," she added.

Hilton, the sister of original RHBOH cast members Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, has appeared as a guest throughout the show's 12-season run. She appeared more regularly as a "friend of" the housewives in Seasons 11 and 12.

Hilton and Kyle Richards clashed in Season 12 after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of badmouthing Richards and other cast members.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. Paris in Love was renewed for a second season at Peacock in February.