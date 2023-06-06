Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 6, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Kathy Hilton won't return for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kathy Hilton confirmed her exit from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after two seasons as a friend of the housewives. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Kathy Hilton confirmed her exit from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after two seasons as a friend of the housewives. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Kathy Hilton won't return for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The 64-year-old socialite and television personality confirmed her exit Monday to E! News after appearing for two seasons as a friend of the housewives.

Advertisement

"No, I'm doing Paris in Love," Hilton explained, referencing her daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock reality series. "But I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama."

People confirmed that Hilton did not film for Season 13.

Cast member Sutton Stracke told Page Six that Hilton was missed during filming.

"Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes," Stracke said. "But is there a void on the show because Kathy's not there? No. There's still comical moments."

"It's still a great show ... but I missed Kathy," she added.

Hilton, the sister of original RHBOH cast members Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, has appeared as a guest throughout the show's 12-season run. She appeared more regularly as a "friend of" the housewives in Seasons 11 and 12.

Hilton and Kyle Richards clashed in Season 12 after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of badmouthing Richards and other cast members.

Advertisement

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. Paris in Love was renewed for a second season at Peacock in February.

Read More

Chrissy Teigen doesn't think joining 'RHOBH' is 'good idea' 'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson attend 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
TV // 50 minutes ago
TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- "Based on a True Story," premiering Thursday on Peacock, is a comedy about the world of true crime podcasts that wishes it were "Only Murders in the Building."
TV review: 'Full Monty' misses film's uplifting message
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: 'Full Monty' misses film's uplifting message
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- "The Full Monty," premiering June 14 on Hulu via FX, is a sequel to the financial hardships that inspired the 1997 movie without as much of the humor and positive spirit.
'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series
June 5 (UPI) -- "Glamorous," a drama-comedy series starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
June 5 (UPI) -- "Fatal Seduction," a new thriller series starring Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena, is coming to Netflix.
'Cruel Summer' cast explores drastic Season 2 changes
TV // 1 day ago
'Cruel Summer' cast explores drastic Season 2 changes
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood and Griffin Gluck discuss their new characters in "Cruel Summer" Season 2, premiering Monday on Freeform.
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- The Netflix docuseries "Arnold," premiering Wednesday, showcases Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding, film and political career from his modern day perspective.
Kristen Welker to replace Chuck Todd on 'Meet the Press'
TV // 1 day ago
Kristen Welker to replace Chuck Todd on 'Meet the Press'
June 4 (UPI) -- Kristen Welker, NBC News' co-chief White House correspondent, is taking over the Sunday political analysis program "Meet the Press" from outgoing host Chuck Todd.
Paapa Essiedu: Normal dude helps secret organization save world in 'Lazarus Project'
TV // 2 days ago
Paapa Essiedu: Normal dude helps secret organization save world in 'Lazarus Project'
NEW YORK, June 4 (UPI) -- Paapa Essiedu says George, the hero he plays in the new sci-fi drama "The Lazarus Project," is a normal dude placed in an extraordinary situation.
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
TV // 2 days ago
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
June 3 (UPI) -- "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters" hasn't been able to find a new home for Season 2 of the show after The CW canceled it last month.
Padma Lakshmi to depart 'Top Chef' after 17 years
TV // 3 days ago
Padma Lakshmi to depart 'Top Chef' after 17 years
June 2 (UPI) -- After a 17-year-run, Padma Lakshmi of "Top Chef" says she's leaving the show for other ventures.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes
Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement