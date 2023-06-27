1/6

Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to her boyfriend, fashion designer Pinkus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is engaged to be married. The 23-year-old singer and actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, fashion designer Pinkus, on Monday. Advertisement

Cyrus shared the news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself with her new fiancé. The pictures included a look at Cyrus' engagement ring.

"the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," Cyrus captioned the post.

"i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give," she wrote. "you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person."

Cyrus said she's "never felt more loved or in love" as she has with Pinkus, a designer for Colors Clothing Company.

"i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough," she added. "i'm so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i'd be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i'm so grateful for you. i don't know how i got so lucky."

Cyrus concluded her post by voicing her love for her fiancé.

"i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you," she said.

Cyrus and Pinkus went public with their relationship in a TikTok video in April.

"for once .. my happiness is leaking into my music," Cyrus captioned the post, which was set to her song "Everybody Needs Someone."

Cyrus previously dated rapper Lil Xan.