June 27, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus

By Annie Martin
1/6
Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to her boyfriend, fashion designer Pinkus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to her boyfriend, fashion designer Pinkus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is engaged to be married.

The 23-year-old singer and actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, fashion designer Pinkus, on Monday.

Cyrus shared the news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself with her new fiancé. The pictures included a look at Cyrus' engagement ring.

"the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," Cyrus captioned the post.

"i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give," she wrote. "you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person."

Cyrus said she's "never felt more loved or in love" as she has with Pinkus, a designer for Colors Clothing Company.

"i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough," she added. "i'm so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i'd be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i'm so grateful for you. i don't know how i got so lucky."

Cyrus concluded her post by voicing her love for her fiancé.

"i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you," she said.

Cyrus and Pinkus went public with their relationship in a TikTok video in April.

"for once .. my happiness is leaking into my music," Cyrus captioned the post, which was set to her song "Everybody Needs Someone."

@noahcyrus

♬ Everybody Needs Someone - Noah Cyrus & Vance Joy

Cyrus previously dated rapper Lil Xan.

iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform
Music // 55 minutes ago
iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform
June 27 (UPI) -- Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa will perform at the iHeartRadio Living Black! special event.
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Music // 1 hour ago
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
June 27 (UPI) -- Lewis Capaldi announced Tuesday he was canceling the rest of his upcoming tour to adjust to the impact of living with Tourette's syndrome.
'DWTS' alum Mark Ballas, wife BC Jean expecting first child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'DWTS' alum Mark Ballas, wife BC Jean expecting first child
June 27 (UPI) -- Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Mark Ballas announced his wife, BC Jean Ballas, is pregnant with their first child.
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8
Music // 2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8
June 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced she will release her second album, "Guts," on Sept. 8.
Famous birthdays for June 27: Emma D'Arcy, J.J. Abrams
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 27: Emma D'Arcy, J.J. Abrams
June 27 (UPI) -- Actor Emma D'Arcy turns 31 and filmmaker J.J. Abrams turns 57, among the famous birthdays for June 27.
'Book Club 2' coming to Peacock Friday
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Book Club 2' coming to Peacock Friday
June 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced "Book Club: The Next Chapter" will premiere Friday on the streaming service.
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
June 26 (UPI) -- "The Bachelorette" Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor."
'Stephen Curry: Underrated' chronicles the rise of the NBA champion
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Stephen Curry: Underrated' chronicles the rise of the NBA champion
June 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer Monday for the upcoming documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which chronicles the rise of the Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion.
Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'
Music // 1 day ago
Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'
June 26 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's highest-charting entry yet.
Drew Sidora discusses 'breaking point' in Ralph Pittman marriage
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Drew Sidora discusses 'breaking point' in Ralph Pittman marriage
June 26 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora answered questions about her divorce from Ralph Pittman on "Watch What Happens Live."
