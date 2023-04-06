'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October

1/3

Josh Hutcherson stars in "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new film based on the video game franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is coming to theaters and Peacock in October. Blumhouse, which is producing the film, announced Wednesday that the movie will open in theaters and premiere on Peacock on Oct. 27. Advertisement

Five Nights at Freddy's is a horror film based on the video game franchise of the same name, which features the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear. The most recent game in the main series, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, was released in 2021.

The movie "follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."

Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson and Elizabeth Lail star. The animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy's is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback, and directed by Tammi. The film is produced by Cawthon and Jason Blum.