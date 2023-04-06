Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 6, 2023 / 11:36 AM

'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October

By Annie Martin
1/3
Josh Hutcherson stars in "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new film based on the video game franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Josh Hutcherson stars in "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new film based on the video game franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is coming to theaters and Peacock in October.

Blumhouse, which is producing the film, announced Wednesday that the movie will open in theaters and premiere on Peacock on Oct. 27.

Advertisement

Five Nights at Freddy's is a horror film based on the video game franchise of the same name, which features the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear. The most recent game in the main series, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, was released in 2021.

The movie "follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."

Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson and Elizabeth Lail star. The animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy's is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback, and directed by Tammi. The film is produced by Cawthon and Jason Blum.

Advertisement

Read More

'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos Laura Benanti says she experienced miscarriage on stage Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
April 6 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips shared photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix after completing filming on the new movie.
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Movies // 1 day ago
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
April 5 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated comedy from the "Despicable Me" studio Illumination, will open in theaters in December.
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
April 5 (UPI) -- "Simulant," a new film starring Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington, opens in theaters in May.
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Movies // 1 day ago
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon discuss how Michael Jordan influenced "Air" to include his parents.
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Jackie Chan's latest movie, "Ride On," in theaters Friday, addresses the issue of aging stuntmen but still provides plenty of Chan's signature action and comedy.
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in theaters Wednesday, is faithful to the classic Nintendo game with some fun homages to other video game favorites too.
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
April 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," an action thriller film starring Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, opens in theaters in 2024.
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
Movies // 2 days ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
April 4 (UPI) -- Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey will star with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the "Barbie" movie.
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
Movies // 1 day ago
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean movie Kill Boksoon raced up the Netflix global charts on its opening Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol. 
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Movies // 2 days ago
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
April 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an animated film featuring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, opens in theaters in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement