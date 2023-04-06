1/5

April 6 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have wrapped filming on the Joker sequel. Director Todd Phillips shared photos of Lady Gaga and Phoenix on Wednesday after completing filming on the new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux. Advertisement

The photos show Lady Gaga and Phoenix in costume as their characters, Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, and Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker. Lady Gaga wears faded harlequin makeup, while Phoenix sports fresh face paint.

"That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together," Phillips captioned the post.

Lady Gaga also posted her photo on her own Instagram account.

"That's a wrap X, Harleen," she wrote.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to the 2019 film Joker, also directed by Phillips. The original film gives an origin story for the DC Comics character Joker.

Phillips and Lady Gaga shared a first photo from Joker: Folie à Deux in February. The film is expected to be a musical set at Arkham Asylum in the fictional Gotham City.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

