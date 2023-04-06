Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 6, 2023 / 9:47 AM

'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lady Gaga appears in new photos from "Joker: Folie à Deux." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lady Gaga appears in new photos from "Joker: Folie à Deux." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have wrapped filming on the Joker sequel.

Director Todd Phillips shared photos of Lady Gaga and Phoenix on Wednesday after completing filming on the new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Advertisement

The photos show Lady Gaga and Phoenix in costume as their characters, Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, and Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker. Lady Gaga wears faded harlequin makeup, while Phoenix sports fresh face paint.

"That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together," Phillips captioned the post.

Lady Gaga also posted her photo on her own Instagram account.

Advertisement

"That's a wrap X, Harleen," she wrote.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to the 2019 film Joker, also directed by Phillips. The original film gives an origin story for the DC Comics character Joker.

Phillips and Lady Gaga shared a first photo from Joker: Folie à Deux in February. The film is expected to be a musical set at Arkham Asylum in the fictional Gotham City.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio Sam Feher dating 'Summer House' co-star Kory Keefer Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
April 5 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated comedy from the "Despicable Me" studio Illumination, will open in theaters in December.
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
April 5 (UPI) -- "Simulant," a new film starring Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington, opens in theaters in May.
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Movies // 1 day ago
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon discuss how Michael Jordan influenced "Air" to include his parents.
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On'
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- Jackie Chan's latest movie, "Ride On," in theaters Friday, addresses the issue of aging stuntmen but still provides plenty of Chan's signature action and comedy.
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in theaters Wednesday, is faithful to the classic Nintendo game with some fun homages to other video game favorites too.
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
April 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," an action thriller film starring Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, opens in theaters in 2024.
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
Movies // 1 day ago
'Barbie' teaser trailer, posters feature Simu Liu, Dua Lipa
April 4 (UPI) -- Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey will star with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the "Barbie" movie.
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
Movies // 1 day ago
Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean movie Kill Boksoon raced up the Netflix global charts on its opening Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol. 
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Movies // 2 days ago
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
April 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an animated film featuring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, opens in theaters in June.
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
Movies // 2 days ago
Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action 'Moana'
April 4 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he plans to reprise his role of the demi-god Maui in a live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated musical, "Moana."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement