Warner Bros. has offered the first glimpse of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "Joker." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The first image has been released of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, Folie a Deux. The photo shows Gaga as Quinn looking intensely and holding the face of the smiling Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) who has her backed up against a wall. Advertisement

She is wearing little makeup, her blonde hair is pulled back and she is wearing a fuzzy mustard-yellow sweater.

Folie à Deux pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

Production on the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster is expected to begin in December.

Reportedly a musical set in Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, the movie is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

