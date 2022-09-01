Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 1, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Brendan Gleeson joins 'Joker' sequel with Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

By Annie Martin
1/5
Brendan Gleeson will appear in the new film "Joker: Folie à Deux." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8eb5bbf746891b508851564022870158/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Brendan Gleeson will appear in the new film "Joker: Folie à Deux." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Brendan Gleeson has joined the cast of the Joker sequel.

Deadline reported Thursday that Gleeson, 67, will appear in the new film Joker: Folie à Deux.

Advertisement

Gleeson joins previously announced stars Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, and Lady Gaga, who will portray Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz will also return as Sophie Dumond.

Variety confirmed Gleeson's casting.

Joker director Todd Phillips will return to direct Joker: Folie à Deux and also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. The film will be a musical speculated to take place in Arkham Asylum.

The original Joker opened in theaters in October 2019 and was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Phillips.

Production on the sequel is expected to begin in December, with a release date of Oct. 4, 2024.

Gleeson is known for such films as Braveheart, Gangs of New York and 28 Days Later, and for playing "Mad Eye" Moody in the Harry Potter films. He will next star in the Martin McDonagh comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin.

Read More

'Harley Quinn' renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max Lady Gaga confirms she will co-star in 'Joker' sequel 'Joker' sequel set to release in October 2024 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'
Movies // 9 minutes ago
Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Scream Queens" actress Emma Roberts will star in and executive produce the Prime Video film "Space Cadet."
Robert Downery, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Robert Downery, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its program on Thursday, which includes in-person appearances by Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Cate Blanchette, Frances McDormand and more with their films
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan will star in the romantic comedy "Irish Wish" on Netflix.
'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film "The Swimmers," based on the true story of a pair of sisters from war-torn Syria.
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Francis Ford Coppola has cast his sister Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman in his independent film, "Megalopolis."
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Movies // 5 hours ago
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "A Quiet Place" filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Movies // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Hell of A Cruise" on Wednesday. The documentary explores the COVID-19 outbreak on a Carnival Diamond Princess cruise in January 2020.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Movies // 1 day ago
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new film based on the Stephen King novella and starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix in October.
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage has found his next project: A comedy film from A24 called "Dream Scenario."
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The BFI London Film Festival announced its upcoming lineup of films that will be having their world premiere at the festivities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement