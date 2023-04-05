Trending
Music
April 5, 2023 / 9:58 AM

Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of "Mine," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of "Mine," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson is gearing up to release a new breakup song.

The 40-year-old singer and television personality shared a snippet of the song, titled "Mine," on Tuesday.

The teaser shows Clarkson singing "Mine" in the recording studio. She will release the song April 14.

In the lyrics, Clarkson tells an ex-lover how "someone's gonna show you / how a heart can be used / like you did mine."

The singer filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after nearly four years of marriage.

"Mine" appears on Clarkson's forthcoming 10th studio album, Chemistry. The singer announced the album in March, telling fans that she's been working on the project for nearly three years.

"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing, 'cause I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad.' Just one of two emotions," Clarkson said. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Chemistry will mark Clarkson's first non-holiday album in more than five years.

To accompany the album, Clarkson will launch a Las Vegas residency show, Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson, in July.

