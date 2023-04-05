Trending
April 5, 2023 / 12:07 PM

'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio

By Annie Martin

April 5 (UPI) -- Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new film Migration.

The studio shared a teaser for the animated comedy Wednesday.

The preview introduces a family of ducks, who are seen taking flight and coming across other birds along their journey.

Migration is written by Mike White (The White Lotus) and directed by Benjamin Renner. The film follows a family of ducks who convince their overprotective father to migrate from New England to the Bahamas.

Migration opens in theaters Dec. 22.

Illumination is known for the Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing franchises. The studio most recently released the Despicable Me spinoff Minions: The Rise of Gru in July.

