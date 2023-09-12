Trending
Sept. 12, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Jamie Lynn Spears joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

By Annie Martin
Jamie Lynn Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten on "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 3 | Jamie Lynn Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten on "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

The 32-year-old singer and actress will be partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten in the new season of the dance competition series.

Spears shared the news Tuesday in a video featuring Bersten.

"Hi, I'm Jamie Lynn Spears, and I'm so excited because I'm joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars," she says. "I can't wait to show you my moves."

Spears is a singer and actress known for playing Zoey Brooks on Zoey 101 and Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias. She is also the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears.

The Bachelorette Season 20 star Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and actress Mira Sorvino were previously announced as contestants.

The full DWTS Season 32 cast will be announced Wednesday on Good Morning America. Professional dancer Witney Carson announced in August that she will not return for the new season.

DWTS Season 32 will premiere on ABC in the fall.

