TV
Feb. 3, 2023 / 4:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'

By UPI Staff
Beyoncé leads this year's Grammy nominees with nine nominations. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Harlem Season 2, Dear Edward, Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Murder in Big Horn and Killing County are some of the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend.

In addition, Pedro Pascal will host Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Coldplay and the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air.

Film

'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' -- Netflix

Based on the Bernard Waber book of the same name, the adaptation, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Scoot McNairy, premiered in theaters in October. The film, which streams on Netflix Friday, follows the adventures of a talking and singing crocodile voiced by Mendes.

TV

'Harlem' Season 2 -- Prime Video

Harlem, from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, follows four best friends, Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) as they find romance and deal with career and relationship issues. Season 2 of the rom-com streams Friday on Prime Video.

'Dear Edward' -- Apple TV+

Based on the Ann Napolitano novel of the same name, the new drama series, from writer-producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O'Brien star in Dear Edward, which follows a 12-year-old-boy, who is the only survivor of a plane crash.

'Killing County' -- Hulu

This three-episode docuseries, from executive producer Colin Kaepernick, asks, "What happens when the police kill?" The Hulu Original (ABC News Studio) series, which streams Friday on Hulu, looks into the officer-involved shootings in Bakersfield, Calif.

'Murder in Big Horn' -- Showtime

The documentary Murder in Big Horn, premiering Friday on Showtime, follows tribal members in Big Horn County, Montana, as they try to end the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Game of Thrones, Narcos, Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal hosts this week's episode of SNL, with musical guest Coldplay. The sketch comedy series airs on NBC on Saturday and streams Sunday on Peacock.

Grammys -- CBS, Paramount+

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the third year in a row, airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele lead this year's nominees.

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

