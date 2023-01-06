Trending
Jan. 6, 2023 / 1:59 PM

'Harlem' releases new art and trailer before Season 2 premiere

By Tonya Pendleton
Left to right, "Harlem" stars Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers and Jerrie Johnson pose in a scene from Season 2 of the Prime Video series. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Harlem released its Season 2 trailer Thursday and it looks like the characters will be contending with several new scenarios, including managing their interactions with new characters.

Per the show's official synopsis: "From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), in Season Two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie's (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.

In the trailer, fashion designer Quinn is finding love and pleasure in unexpected places. Not only does Camille have to contend with her future as an academic and find approval from her new dean (Whoopi Goldberg), she's torn between two equally attractive lovers. Entrepreneur Tye is trending but not for her business skills. Angie books a new role (and man). The trailer also shows the ladies on a beach trip and introduces new characters in Angie's mother, played by Sherri Shepherd, and her stepbrother, Lil Rel Howery.

Returning as one of Camille's love interests is actor Tyler Lepley, who's also on the critically acclaimed Starz show P Valley. Sullivan Jones (Halston, The Looming Tower) will be another man vying for her attention. Other guest stars in Season 2 are Rick Fox, playing Quinn's father, and Rachel True, (The Craft) whose character will be a plant store owner.

Good says she enjoys playing her character, widely believed to be a comeback role for the 41-year-old acting veteran.

"There's some of me in Camille, for sure," Good told UPI in 2021. "I haven't had a chance to do any type of physical comedy [before]. She's a little bit of a dork, and I love that about her."

