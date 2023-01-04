'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to Disney+ in February

1/5

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ in February. The Marvel superhero film will start streaming Feb. 1, Disney+ announced in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

Disney+ shared the news alongside new key art and a TV spot trailer for the movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the 16th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment released Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast on all major podcast platforms Wednesday in anticipation of the film's streaming debut.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and directed by Coogler. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Black Panther and follows the leaders of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation after the death of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), aka Black Panther.

Advertisement

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Angela Bassett star.

The film opened in theaters in November.