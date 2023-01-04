Trending
Jan. 4, 2023 / 12:02 PM

'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+

By Annie Martin
"Shape Island," a new series based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen books, will premiere on Apple TV+ in January. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a Shape Island stop motion animated series.

The streaming service announced the show in a press release Wednesday.

Shape Island is based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen picture books. Barnett and Klassen co-created the TV adaptation and serve as executive producers with Bix Pix Entertainment's Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges.

The new series follows serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship -- all while learning how to navigate one another's differences.

"Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes," an official description reads.

The voice cast includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon.

Shape Island premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+.

In addition, the children's series Helpsters will return with new episodes Friday. Season 3 will feature Andrea Martin, John Oliver, Tami Sagher, Nathan Lee Graham, Mario Cantone, Rebecca Naomi Jones and other guest stars.

'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
TV // 26 minutes ago
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock.
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
TV // 3 hours ago
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to promote her new book, "The Light We Carry."
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
TV // 4 hours ago
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, "The Consultant," is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
TV // 21 hours ago
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Hunters," an alternate history drama starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino, will return for a second and final season on Prime Video.
'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, will return for a third season in February.
'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Sky Rojo," a Spanish drama starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes
TV // 1 day ago
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino were among the first Golden Globes presenters announced Tuesday.
'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
TV // 1 day ago
'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Koala Man," an animated comedy series featuring Michael Cusack and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu in January.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
TV // 1 day ago
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- E! News and "The Real" host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said on Tuesday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that it took six years to become a mother.
