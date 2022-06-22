Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 22, 2022 / 11:15 AM

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile': Shawn Mendes sings in teaser trailer for new film

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile': Shawn Mendes sings in teaser trailer for new film
Shawn Mendes voices Lyle in the new film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring singer Shawn Mendes.

Advertisement

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the Bernard Waber children's book of the same name. The story follows Lyle, a talking and singing crocodile, and his owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), who befriend the Primm family (Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy).

The new film features original music written by La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and performed by Mendes.

"so proud to be a part of @LyleCrocodile. i've always been in awe of the work that @pasekandpaul do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team. Javier, Constance and the entire cast are magical, I can't wait for you all to see this film," Mendes tweeted.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is written by William Davies and directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. The movie opens in theaters Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Mendes is known for the singles "Stitches," "If I Can't Have You," "Señorita" with Camila Cabello and "Monster" with Justin Bieber. He released his fourth studio album, Wonder, in December 2020.

Read More

Kim Kardashian says daughter North is 'really into' special effects makeup Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans Luke Combs celebrates birth of first child: 'Over the moon in love' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Beavis and Butt-Head' are still laugh out loud hilarious, with more depth
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Beavis and Butt-Head' are still laugh out loud hilarious, with more depth
LOS ANGELES, June 22 (UPI) -- "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" shows Beavis and Butt-Head are funnier than ever bringing their '90s attitude to the year 2022.
Movie review: 'Elvis' rocks new life into the musician biopic
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Elvis' rocks new life into the musician biopic
LOS ANGELES, June 22 (UPI) -- If the musician biopic has gotten old, "Elvis" shows a new, avant-garde way they can be done.
'Bob's Burgers Movie' will premiere on Hulu July 12
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Bob's Burgers Movie' will premiere on Hulu July 12
June 21 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios announced on Tuesday that "Bob's Burgers Movie," now playing in theaters, will stream on Hulu on July 12.
'Purple Hearts': Sofia Carson sings in sneak peek at Netflix film
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Purple Hearts': Sofia Carson sings in sneak peek at Netflix film
June 21 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts," a new romantic drama film starring "Descendants" actress Sofia Carson, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- Mike Judge discusses the return of his animated teenager in "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" and an upcoming Paramount+ revival series.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
June 19 (UPI) -- " Jurassic World: Dominion" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $58.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Reports: Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' movie at Disney
Movies // 4 days ago
Reports: Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' movie at Disney
June 17 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie, who directed 2019's "Aladdin" live-action remake, is set to join Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 film "Hercules."
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Movies // 4 days ago
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
NEW YORK, June 17 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson says she wanted to star in the new sex dramedy, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," because it told a story she had never seen portrayed on screen.
'Life in Pink' trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly's pain, passion in new documentary
Movies // 5 days ago
'Life in Pink' trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly's pain, passion in new documentary
June 16 (UPI) -- "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," a new film about singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is coming to Hulu.
'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
Movies // 5 days ago
'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
June 16 (UPI) -- "Bros," a new film from "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" director Nicholas Stoller and starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, opens in theaters in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 2 hooks sleuthy viewers with new mystery
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 2 hooks sleuthy viewers with new mystery
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement