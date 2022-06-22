'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile': Shawn Mendes sings in teaser trailer for new film

1/5

Shawn Mendes voices Lyle in the new film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring singer Shawn Mendes. Advertisement

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the Bernard Waber children's book of the same name. The story follows Lyle, a talking and singing crocodile, and his owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), who befriend the Primm family (Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy).

The new film features original music written by La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and performed by Mendes.

"so proud to be a part of @LyleCrocodile. i've always been in awe of the work that @pasekandpaul do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team. Javier, Constance and the entire cast are magical, I can't wait for you all to see this film," Mendes tweeted.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is written by William Davies and directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. The movie opens in theaters Oct. 7.

Mendes is known for the singles "Stitches," "If I Can't Have You," "Señorita" with Camila Cabello and "Monster" with Justin Bieber. He released his fourth studio album, Wonder, in December 2020.