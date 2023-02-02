Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 11:17 AM

'Kill Boksoon' teaser introduces Jeon Do-yeon as contract killer

By Annie Martin

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Kill Boksoon.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date for the South Korean action-thriller film Wednesday.

The teaser introduces Jeon Do-young as Gil Bok-soon, a single mom and a legendary contract killer.

Sol Kyung-gu, Esom and Koo Kyo-hwan also star.

"At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part," an official description reads.

Kill Boksoon is written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun.

The film will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and start streaming March 31 on Netflix.

