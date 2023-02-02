Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Kill Boksoon.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date for the South Korean action-thriller film Wednesday.

The teaser introduces Jeon Do-young as Gil Bok-soon, a single mom and a legendary contract killer.

Sol Kyung-gu, Esom and Koo Kyo-hwan also star.

"At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part," an official description reads.

From Director Byun Sung-hyun of The Merciless and Kingmaker, follow the story of a renowned assassin with a double life. KILL BOKSOON is only on Netflix March 31st. pic.twitter.com/1xhSGBYsO3— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 2, 2023

Kill Boksoon is written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun.

The film will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and start streaming March 31 on Netflix.