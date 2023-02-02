Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Pedro Pascal confronts a clicker in 'SNL' promo

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pedro Pascal will host Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC is teasing a new episode of Saturday Night Live featuring Pedro Pascal.

The network shared a promo for this week's episode of the late-night sketch comedy series Wednesday.

Pascal, an actor known for Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, will host the show for the first time Saturday.

The teaser shows Pascal fail to make a good impression on the SNL set after he nearly takes out a clicker, a zombie-like creature from The Last of Us, that turns out to be a new cast member.

NBC also shared photos of Pascal attending a read-through for the episode.

This week's episode of SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST and will feature Coldplay as the musical guest.

Pascal plays Joel Miller on The Last of Us, which airs Sundays on HBO. He will reprise Din Djarin, aka Mando, in Season 3 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which shared a poster featuring Mando and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, this week.

