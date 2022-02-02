Trending
Feb. 2, 2022

Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel

By Karen Butler
Connie Britton is set to star in the Apple TV+ series, "Dear Edward." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Apple Studios has announced plans to adapt Ann Napolitano's novel, Dear Edward, as a new 10-episode drama series.

Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O'Brien are onboard to star in the show.

The project reunites Britton with writer-producer Jason Katims, with whom she previously worked on Friday Night Lights.

Fisher Stevens is to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer of Dear Edward.

The story follows the 12-year-old title character, the only survivor of a commercial plane crash.

"As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

"The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human."

