Advertisement
TV
May 23, 2022 / 7:05 AM

Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20

By Wade Sheridan

May 23 (UPI) -- Noah Thompson has been crowned the winner of American Idol Season 20.

Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker and dad from Louisa, Ky., won on Sunday during the Season 20 finale after 16 million votes.

Advertisement

"My heart is beating out of my chest. This is crazy," Thompson said after winning.

Thompson performed Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire," his original song "One Day Tonight" and Rihanna's "Stay."

HunterGirl, 23, came in second place and performed Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," her original song "Red Bird" and "Riot" by Rascal Flatts.

Advertisement

Leah Marlene, 20, kicked off the finale with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" and also performed her original song "Flowers."

The Season 20 finale also featured performances from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan along with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Micheal Bublé, Gabby Barrett , Sara Bareilles, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, James Arthur, Melissa Etheridge and Tai Verdes.

Read More

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL' Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" Season 4 shows dramatic progressions in the storylines and performances, but it's still just as scary and exciting as before.
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
TV // 22 hours ago
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
May 22 (UPI) -- Longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney officially departed "Saturday Night Live" in this weekend's Season 47 finale.
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
TV // 1 day ago
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
May 21 (UPI) -- Former "The View" co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos will help original panelist Joy Behar celebrate the ABC talk show's 25th anniversary on Wednesday.
Reports: Pete Davidson, three other cast members to exit 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 2 days ago
Reports: Pete Davidson, three other cast members to exit 'Saturday Night Live'
May 20 (UPI) -- Longtime "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and three other cast members are set to leave the show after its Season 47 finale this weekend.
Alanna Ubach cast as mom in Seth MacFarlane 'Ted' series
TV // 2 days ago
Alanna Ubach cast as mom in Seth MacFarlane 'Ted' series
May 20 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Alanna Ubach has joined the cast of "Ted" on Friday. Ubach will play the mother to young John Bennett (Max Burkholder).
Neve Campbell joins Anthony Mackie in 'Twisted Metal' series
TV // 2 days ago
Neve Campbell joins Anthony Mackie in 'Twisted Metal' series
May 20 (UPI) -- Neve Campbell will guest star on the Peacock series "Twisted Metal," a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise.
Sarah Wayne Callies joins 'The Company You Keep' with Milo Ventimiglia
TV // 2 days ago
Sarah Wayne Callies joins 'The Company You Keep' with Milo Ventimiglia
May 20 (UPI) -- Sarah Wayne Callies has joined the cast of ABC drama pilot "The Company You Keep" starring Milo Ventimiglia.
'Stranger Things': Netflix shares first 8 minutes of Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
'Stranger Things': Netflix shares first 8 minutes of Season 4
May 20 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi horror series starring Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, will return for a fourth season in May.
'Baymax!' trailer shows 'Big Hero 6' character try to help others
TV // 2 days ago
'Baymax!' trailer shows 'Big Hero 6' character try to help others
May 20 (UPI) -- "Baymax!," a new animated series based on "Big Hero 6," is coming to Disney+ in June.
'Heartstopper': Netflix renews LGBTQ series for Seasons 2 and 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Heartstopper': Netflix renews LGBTQ series for Seasons 2 and 3
May 20 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen drama-romantic comedy series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for two more seasons on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday
Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement