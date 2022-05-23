Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20

May 23 (UPI) -- Noah Thompson has been crowned the winner of American Idol Season 20.

Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker and dad from Louisa, Ky., won on Sunday during the Season 20 finale after 16 million votes.

"My heart is beating out of my chest. This is crazy," Thompson said after winning.

Thompson performed Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire," his original song "One Day Tonight" and Rihanna's "Stay."

HunterGirl, 23, came in second place and performed Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," her original song "Red Bird" and "Riot" by Rascal Flatts.

Leah Marlene, 20, kicked off the finale with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" and also performed her original song "Flowers."

The Season 20 finale also featured performances from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan along with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Micheal Bublé, Gabby Barrett , Sara Bareilles, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, James Arthur, Melissa Etheridge and Tai Verdes.