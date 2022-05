1/5

Original "The View" co-host Meredith Vieira will be seen on Wednesday's edition of the talk show in honor of its 25th anniversary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Former The View co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos will help original panelist Joy Behar celebrate the ABC talk show's 25th anniversary on Wednesday. The women taped the episode at the Essex Hotel in Manhattan, the site of their auditions for the show more than two decades ago. Advertisement

Missing from the event is the show's creator and original cast member, Barbara Walters, who retired in 2015. She is 92.

Behar now stars on The View with Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro.