Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Wag the Dog and Men in Trees actress Anne Heche was cut from Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Heche had teamed up with Keo Motsepe for the ABC competition series.

"TeamAK had an amazing journey on #DWTS. Thank you for bringing so much to the ballroom, @AnneHeche ! Catch them tomorrow morning on @GMA to say goodbye," the show's Twitter feed said after Heche learned she was leaving due to a combination of low scores from the judges and viewer votes.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Cheer coach Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, retired NFL player Vernon Davis, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.

Charles Oakley and Carole Baskin were previously eliminated in Season 29.

