Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sherlock and The White Queen alum Rupert Graves has joined the ensemble for Season 2 of ITV's detective drama McDonald & Dodds.

Graves will play one of a group of old friends who become suspects in a murder related to a hot air balloon trip.

Set in Bath, England, the contemporary series stars Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins as the titular investigators.

The show's second season, which is in production, will include three new murder mysteries, the British broadcaster said.

Its supporting cast will include James Murray, Jack Riddiford, Lily Sacofsky, Rob Brydon, Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit and Cathy Tyson.

Series creator and executive producer Robert Murphy has written the first two films and Kam Odedra penned the third.

Season 1 aired on the network earlier this year.

