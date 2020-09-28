Carole Baskin got the boot on Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Tiger King" alum and animal activist Carole Baskin was eliminated from Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"Join #TeamAreYouKittenMe tomorrow morning on @GMA to say your goodbyes! You'll always have a place in the #DWTS family, @carole_baskin," the show's Twitter feed said moments after Baskin's fate was revealed.

Baskin had teamed up with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov for the competition.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Cheer coach Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, retired NFL player Vernon Davis, actresses Anne Heche, Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.

Charles Oakley was the first celebrity eliminated in Season 29.

