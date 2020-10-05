Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country music stars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker have signed on to host the CMA Awards ceremony on ABC Nov. 11.

This will be McEntire's fifth turn as host and Rucker's first.

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the #CMAawards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with @dariusrucker. We're looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country music and hope you'll tune in and watch LIVE Wednesday, November 11th on @ABCNetwork!" McEntire tweeted Monday.

The event will be broadcast live from the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

"I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music," Rucker said in a press release.

"To be invited to host this year's awards alongside Reba -- are you kidding me?! -- it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year's show definitely won't disappoint!"

Celebrity appearances and performances for many recent prize presentations, including the MTV Video Music Awards and Emmy Awards, were recorded in numerous locations and without live audiences in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It is unclear precisely how the CMAs will handle these issues.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year's CMA Awards hosts," Sarah Trahern, the Country Music Association's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks."

Nominations for the CMA Awards were announced last month.

