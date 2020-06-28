Chloe X Halle arrive for the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Legend arrives for a Kennedy Center gala performance in Washington on December 8. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Alicia Keys is set to perform at Sunday's virtual BET Awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby and John Legend are set to perform remotely for Sunday's virtual BET Awards ceremony.

The lineup of musical acts for the show will include D Smoke, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and YG.

Advertisement

Set to air on BET and CBS, the event honors excellence in entertainment created by Black artists and athletes.

Comedian Amanda Seales is hosting from her home.

Tributes will be paid to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard, who died this year, and singer Beyoncé is poised to receive the Humanitarian Award.

Celebrities expected to appear on the show via video-conference technology -- in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- are Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg.

Drake leads the field with six nominations, Megan Thee Stallion and Ricch follow with five nominations each, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby are up for four nominations apiece.