June 27 (UPI) -- White actor Mike Henry has announced he will no longer voice the black character of Cleveland on the animated TV show, Family Guy.

"It's been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role," Henry tweeted on Friday.

In addition to Family Guy, Henry also played the character on The Cleveland Show for four seasons from 2009 to 2013.

White actresses Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate also announced this week they had given up the biracial, animated characters they had been playing in Central Park and Big Mouth so biracial actresses could play them.

The changes are being made as thousands of people around the world have been protesting for weeks, demanding racial equality and social justice.