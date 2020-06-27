Johnny Depp attends the world premiere of "Murder on the Orient Express" in London in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- I, Tonya, Suicide Squad and Once Upon in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has signed on to star in a new film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson is penning the screenplay for Disney's as-yet-untitled project and Jerry Bruckheimer will once again serve as producer.

Johnny Depp starred in five previous Pirates movies -- released between 2003 and 2017 -- which were inspired by the Disney theme park ride.

The Robbie movie is not intended to be a spin-off of the Depp blockbusters and will be an original story with new characters.

No details about the plot are known at this time.