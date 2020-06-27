DaBaby performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in 2019. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's My Turn is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lady Gaga's Chromatica, followed by DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 3, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 4 and Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Future's High Off Life at No. 6, Gunna's Wunna at No. 7, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 8, Polo G's The Goat at No. 9 and The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 10.