March 31 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna says her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Teddi Mellencamp "spills the most shocking tea" in Season 10.

The 56-year-old actress and television personality teased the new season of the Bravo series during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Season 10 will feature Rinna, Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards and new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. On WWHL, Rinna played a game of Spoiler Superlatives where she was given superlatives and asked to name a co-star without spoiling the show.

Rinna said Mellencamp "spills the most shocking tea," or shares the most juicy drama, in Season 10. She agreed with Jayne, who appeared on WWHL in February, that she herself is the "biggest pot stirrer" of the season.

"I am, of course!" Rinna said.

Out of Beauvais and Stracke, Rinna said Beauvais gave her the better first impression. She said Richards, the only remaining original cast member, is the biggest peacemaker of the season.

Bravo released a trailer for Season 10 this month that teases drama between Rinna and Mellencamp, and Richards and Kemsley. Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are also seen clashing with the women.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 premieres April 15.

WWHL host Andy Cohen resumed filming the talk show Monday, albeit remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cohen himself is "feeling better" and recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 this month.