March 18 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is coming to Bravo in April.

The network announced Wednesday on Twitter that the new season will premiere April 15.

"Mark your calendars, bbs: #RHOBH returns Wednesday, April 15! Shine bright like a diamond and catch up on last season rn!" the post reads.

Season 10 will feature Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards and new cast member Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais is the first African-American woman to star on the show.

Bravo also shared a trailer that teases drama between Richards and Kemsley, and Rinna and Mellencamp. Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are also seen clashing with the women.

Girardi said on Watch What Happens Live in February that Rinna is the "biggest pot stirrer" in Season 10. She also said Richards will have "the most to answer for" at the end of the season.